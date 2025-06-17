A Sheffield bank that closed 18 years ago has come back to life as a shop.

The old RBS on the corner of The Moor and Fitzwilliam Gate is now Pounds World homewares shop

The move is a boost to Moorfoot which has been hit by shop closures.

Pounds World £1 has opened in the former RBS bank on The Moor. | nw

The bank closed in 2007. A local businessman bought it in 2022 aiming to create a cafe and 10 flats. Some work took place before the building was abandoned again.

The new shop is next to the giant Moorfoot office which Sheffield City Council plans to convert into flats in a drive for an extra 20,000 residents in the city centre.