Fargate: Footfall figures for famous Sheffield street revealed after two-year revamp
Footfall on Fargate was up 14 per cent in March, compared to March last year, coinciding with the end of a two-year and £14m revamp.
Across the city centre more widely there were 434,196 visitors in the last week in March, up 6.6 per cent on the same week in 2024.
In the first week in April there were 444,967 visitors - 10,771 more people than the previous week - and an increase of 2.7 per cent on 2024.
The numbers are from Sheffield Business Improvement District, which promotes city centre businesses, and has cameras counting people on The Moor, Division Street and Fargate.
Councillor Ben Miskell, chair of Sheffield city council’s transport, regeneration and climate committee, said he was delighted.
“It’s fantastic to see so many people coming out to the city centre to enjoy this great run of weather we have recently had,” he said.
“We hope people have been enjoying the many amazing options for things to do across the city centre. In particular, it’s been great to see the number of people walking along Fargate up by nearly half for March as people came out to see the Fargate works completed.
“We look forward to seeing The Fargate completed and open for business, adding yet another brilliant venue for the people of Sheffield to enjoy a drink and bite to eat.”
The old Yorkshire Bank at the top of Fargate is set to reopen as a huge pub called The Fargate, with space for 250 outdoor customers, in autumn.
An £8m events building is set to open on Fargate in 2026.
Event Central will be in the former Clinton Cards shop opposite Marks and Spencer and boast a 250-person concert hall, cafe/bar and three floors of co-working space and meeting rooms.
Other recent changes include Boots Opticians opening in the old Paperchase unit on the corner of Chapel Walk and piercings specialist Blue Banana opening in the old H Samuel unit next door.
