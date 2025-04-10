Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lidl has announced an opening date for its ninth supermarket in Sheffield.

Bosses at the German discounter say the store is set to open before the end of the year and create 40 jobs.

Construction has started on the plot on Rotherham Road, Handsworth, more than three years after permission was granted, in January 2022.

Lidl also submitted plans in 2022 for a new supermarket on the former Staples/Office Outlet site on Eyre Street in Sheffield city centre.

It withdrew the application following opposition from the Sheaf and Porter Rivers Trust, which is campaigning to open up the Porter Brook which runs under the car park.

In January it said it was ‘reviewing and refining plans to bring a store to this site’.

The new Lidl in Handsworth will be a ‘mulit-million pound investment’ and will have a bakery, toilets and car park, the firm says.

Liam Schofield, regional head of property at Lidl GB, commented: “We’re thrilled to announce that construction has begun on our ninth Lidl store in Sheffield.

“With demand for our high-quality, affordable offering continuing to grow, this latest store reinforces our commitment to making Lidl even more accessible to communities across the city.”

Lidl GB was set up in 1994 and today has 35,000 employees, 970 stores and 14 distribution centres in England, Scotland and Wales.

Lidl has about eight per cent of the supermarket market, according to Retail Gazette. It is the sixth largest supermarket, according to Statista.