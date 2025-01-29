Lidl Sheffield: Supermarket giant issues update on plans for new Sheffield city centre store

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

Property and retro writer

Published 29th Jan 2025, 06:01 BST
Lidl has issued an update on its plans for a new supermarket in Sheffield city centre.

The retail giant opened its first city centre store in the former Sports Direct on High Street in February 2023.

But Lidl is eyeing a second site on the edge of the city centre, just inside the ring road at St Mary’s Gate, opposite an existing Aldi.

How the new Lidl supermarket on the corner of Eyre Street and St Mary's Gate, in Sheffield city centre, would have looked under plans which were previously submitted before being withdrawn. Picture: SMR Architects/LidlHow the new Lidl supermarket on the corner of Eyre Street and St Mary's Gate, in Sheffield city centre, would have looked under plans which were previously submitted before being withdrawn. Picture: SMR Architects/Lidl
How the new Lidl supermarket on the corner of Eyre Street and St Mary's Gate, in Sheffield city centre, would have looked under plans which were previously submitted before being withdrawn. Picture: SMR Architects/Lidl | SMR Architects/Lidl

The firm submitted plans back in 2022 for a new supermarket on the former Staples/Office Outlet site on Eyre Street.

But it withdrew the application the following year, saying it had done so in order to ‘update our plans to bring a new Lidl to the local area’.

The original plan had faced opposition from the Sheaf and Porter Rivers Trust, which is campaigning to open up the Porter Brook which runs under the car park there.

Nearly three years since plans were first submitted, the site remains empty, with no new proposals yet put forward.

How the site on Eyre Street, at the junction with St Mary's Gate, in Sheffield city centre, looks nowHow the site on Eyre Street, at the junction with St Mary's Gate, in Sheffield city centre, looks now
How the site on Eyre Street, at the junction with St Mary's Gate, in Sheffield city centre, looks now | Google

But Lidl told The Star this week that ‘our property team is actively reviewing and refining plans to bring a store to this site’.

Sheffield’s Local Plan states that more than 1,000 new homes could be created on the plot, which is surrounded by hoardings.

Lidl’s original proposals for the site included a 2,337sqm store with a 92-space car park.

The Star reported earlier this month how construction is due to begin this year on a new Lidl supermarket in Handsworth.

The discount chain is also looking to expand to other sites across Sheffield, including Meadowhall and Crystal Peaks.

