Lidl Sheffield: Supermarket giant issues update on plans for new Sheffield city centre store
The retail giant opened its first city centre store in the former Sports Direct on High Street in February 2023.
But Lidl is eyeing a second site on the edge of the city centre, just inside the ring road at St Mary’s Gate, opposite an existing Aldi.
The firm submitted plans back in 2022 for a new supermarket on the former Staples/Office Outlet site on Eyre Street.
But it withdrew the application the following year, saying it had done so in order to ‘update our plans to bring a new Lidl to the local area’.
The original plan had faced opposition from the Sheaf and Porter Rivers Trust, which is campaigning to open up the Porter Brook which runs under the car park there.
Nearly three years since plans were first submitted, the site remains empty, with no new proposals yet put forward.
But Lidl told The Star this week that ‘our property team is actively reviewing and refining plans to bring a store to this site’.
Sheffield’s Local Plan states that more than 1,000 new homes could be created on the plot, which is surrounded by hoardings.
Lidl’s original proposals for the site included a 2,337sqm store with a 92-space car park.
The Star reported earlier this month how construction is due to begin this year on a new Lidl supermarket in Handsworth.
The discount chain is also looking to expand to other sites across Sheffield, including Meadowhall and Crystal Peaks.
