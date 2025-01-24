Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Construction of a new Lidl supermarket in Sheffield is set to begin after fencing was installed around the site.

Permission was granted for the new store at a derelict plot between Handsworth and Woodhouse, in January 2022.

More than three years later, residents are still waiting for the new shop to open at the site, which is bounded by Rotherham Road, Retford Road and Orgreave Road, but it looks like they might not be waiting too much longer.

Fencing has now been installed around the plot, with Lidl saying this was done ‘to secure the site in preparation for construction starting later this year’.

The retail giant was unable to give a more precise date for building work to start, nor has it said at this stage when the supermarket is expected to open.

Lidl has submitted a new licensing application to Sheffield City Council for the store, for a ‘change of plan’.

The firm said this related to a handful of minor revisions to the store plans ‘so it aligns with our latest specifications to ensure the best possible shopping experience for customers’.

The Star reported last year how buildings on the Dore House industrial estate site had been demolished to make way for the new supermarket.

The new 1,900sqm supermarket was approved by Sheffield City Council despite an objection from Rotherham Council, which said it was building a new town centre in Waverley, where it planned to include an Aldi.

The firm has previously said it is looking to open new stores at sites around Sheffield, including Meadowhall and Crystal Peaks.