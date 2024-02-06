Lidl: Supermarket issues update on Sheffield site after hoardings go up
The discounter is pursuing an aggressive expansion policy
The discount chain had intended to build a new store on the former Staples/Office Outlet site at Mary’s Gate Retail Park on Eyre Street. But it pulled the planning application in October. The large, disused car park has long been popular with skateboarders. But last month large white hoardings went up around it.
Planning documents show bosses met council planners to discuss the barrier in December. A planner’s report states permission was granted on November 16 for the erection of a 2.4m high fence ‘to prevent public access to the car park area until such time as the site is redeveloped’.
A Lidl spokesperson said they were updating their supermarket plans.
“We have made the decision to withdraw our application so we can update our plans to bring a new Lidl to the local area. As things progress, we will keep the community updated."
The original plan was opposed by the Sheaf and Porter Rivers Trust campaigned to open up the Porter Brook which runs under the car park - and lambasted Lidl for a ‘complete failure to acknowledge’ it.
The plan for St Mary’s Gate was criticised for being a stone’s throw from an Aldi. Sheffield's Local Plan states that 1,006 new homes could be created on the the plot.
Last year Lidl opened a supermarket in the former Sports Direct at 50 High Street.