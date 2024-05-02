Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Demolition work has taken place at the site of a planned new Lidl supermarket in Sheffield, raising hopes that the store may finally open soon.

Planning permission was granted back in January 2022 for the new Lidl at a former industrial site on the corner of Rotherham Road and Orgreave Road in Handsworth.

Work took a long time to begin but buildings on the Dore House industrial estate plot have now been demolished, clearing the way for construction to begin.

Both Lidl and the developer carrying out the work, Ackroyd & Abbott Ltd, have remained tight-lipped about how long the project is likely to take and when the new store could open.

A spokesperson for Lidl said: “As this is a developer-led site they would be best placed to provide an update at this moment in time.”

Ackroyd & Abbott Ltd issued a short statement saying: “We cannot at this stage discuss timescales. As and when we are able to, we will confirm.”

Planning permission for the new 1,900sqm supermarket, with 106 car parking spaces, was granted despite Rotherham Council objecting on the grounds that it was building a new town centre at Waverley, where it planned to include an Aldi.

After the plans were approved, Lidl applied for a licence to sell alcohol at the store and to open between 7am and 11pm, seven days a week.

Where else in Sheffield has Lidl opened or plans to open?

There are also plans for a Lidl on the former Staples/Office Outlet site at Mary’s Gate Retail Park on Eyre Street, on the outskirts of the city centre, where hoardings went up earlier this year.