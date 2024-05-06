Discount supermarket giant Lidl has released a long list of potential locations for new stores across the country - including 13 sites in Sheffield.

This year marks Lidl GB’s 30th year trading, and has consistently been the fastest growing bricks and mortar supermarket for the past seven months. To celebrate, it’s doubling down on its commitment to making good food accessible to everyone with plans to open hundreds of new stores.

The discounter has published its latest list of desired locations for potential new sites which could bring thousands of new jobs. The firm is specifically looking for sites in prominent locations with easy access and strong pedestrian or traffic flow, with 1.5+ acres for a standalone store and up to four acres for mixed-use schemes.

Sites should allow for unit sizes between 18,000 and 26,500 sq ft and over 100 dedicated car parking spaces, and Lidl’s flexible approach means it will consider freehold, leasehold or long leasehold opportunities.

Richard Taylor, Lidl GB chief development officer, said: “Having fortified our infrastructure with significant investments like Luton, which is the largest warehouse in the Lidl world, we're proud to have achieved record market share this month.

“With an exceptional store network and our laser focus on operational excellence, we’re welcoming more customers through our doors than ever before, which positions us perfectly for continued expansion.

“As we celebrate our 30th year, our commitment to ensuring that all households across the country have access to high quality produce at affordable prices is stronger than ever.

“We’re planning to open hundreds of new Lidl stores but ultimately see no ceiling on our ambition or growth potential. This is why we’re continuing to invest in new locations whilst exploring innovative routes to expansion. As we look ahead, we’re excited to welcome even more new shoppers to our existing stores, as well as those we’re planning to open across the country in the coming months and years.”

Here are the 13 desired locations in Sheffield for a new Lidl store.

