A new JD Sports shop is set to open at an old Wilko store in Sheffield this week, with a live DJ and prizes on offer.

The sports and fashion giant, which brands itself the ‘King of Trainers’, is opening at St James Retail Park, off the A6102 Bochum Parkway in Jordanthorpe, from Thursday, September 5.

During the opening weekend, this Saturday, September 7, and Sunday, September 8, there will be in-store DJs, and shoppers will be invited to play a Giant Labyrinth game in which they must guide a ball through a huge maze.

A new JD Sports store is due to open in the former Wilko at St James Retail Park in Jordanthorpe, Sheffield, from Thursday, September 5. There will be DJs and prizes up for grabs during the opening weekend. | National World/JD Sports

The customer achieving the fastest time each day will win a £50 JD voucher.

The 6,000 sq ft JD Sports store will be the chain’s fourth in Sheffield and its 410th in the UK. It will stock brands including Nike, Adidas, The North Face, and EA7. The company said 12 new jobs had been created there.

The new store will be open from 9am-8pm Monday to Friday, 9am-7pm on Saturdays, and 10am-4pm on Sundays.

The former Wilko on Haymarket, in the Castlegate area of the city centre, remains vacant.

In May, The Star reported how bosses at Meadowhall said they were ‘in conversations’ to fill the empty unit there which had been occupied by Wilko.