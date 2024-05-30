Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wilko collapsed in 2023 closing all the chain’s stores in Sheffield including Meadowhall, Crystal Peaks and in Sheffield city centre.

Meadowhall bosses are ‘in conversations’ to fill the shopping unit left vacant after the collapse of Wilko, The Star has been told.

Successors for two former Wilko units in other parts of Sheffield were announced last week, prompting some to speculate over the future of the empty unit on Meadowhall’s ‘High Street’.

A spokesperson for Meadowhall told The Star: “We're always in conversations with new and existing brands to bring fresh experiences to the centre. We're really excited by the stores that have opened recently, including Townhouse, Lids and The Real Greek, as well as the upcoming new Zara store launching next week.

Shoppers in Sheffield were left feeling encouraged over the future of former Wilko units after Crystal Peaks announced B&M would be taking over the vacant unit in the centre, following enquiries by The Star.

Sources close to the St James Retail Park, where another Wilko store was based before the chain collapsed, said a JD Sports was set to take over the empty unit there.