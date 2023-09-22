wilko: Closing dates confirmed for last Sheffield stores, including Crystal Peaks and Haymarket shops
The wilko store at St James Retail Park will shut for good on Thursday, October 5, with the shops at Haymarket and Crystal Peaks closing their doors for the final time on Sunday, October 8
The closing dates for the last of the wilko stores in Sheffield have been confirmed following the discount retailer's collapse.
All remaining stores will shut by Sunday, October 8 after the chain was placed into administration last month and a number of proposed rescue deals failed.
In Sheffield, the wilko store at St James Retail Park, off the Bochum Parkway, will close on Thursday, October 5. The wilko stores on Haymarket, in Sheffield city centre, and at Crystal Peaks will close on Sunday, October 8.
The wilko shop on Bradfield Road, Hillsborough, shut for good on Thursday, September 21, and it had already been announced that the branch at Sheffield's Meadowhall shopping centre would cease trading on Wednesday, September 27.