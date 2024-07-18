St James Retail Park: JD Sports confirms opening date for new Sheffield store at old Wilko
The trainer, sports and fashion retailer is set to open the store in St James Retail Park, at Meadowhead, on Thursday, September 5.
The unit has been empty since the Wilko there closed after the discount retail chain collapsed in 2023.
JD Sports will join shops including Aldi, Shoe Zone, M&S, T.K Maxx, Costa and Greggs in the retail park, located off the Bochum Parkway, near Jordanthorpe.
JD Sports has not released any more details about the new store at this stage.
Wilko went into administration in August 2023, leading to the closure of all its Sheffield stores.
The brand, website and intellectual property were bought by The Range, and its owner has since announced plans to restore Wilko to the high street, opening some 300 stores around the UK.
What has happened to Sheffield’s other Wilko stores?
The old Wilko store at Crystal Peaks is set to become a B&M.
Poundland took over the former Wilko unit in Hillsborough, only to close earlier this year.
The former Wilko on Haymarket, in the Castlegate area of the city centre, remains vacant.
In May, The Star reported how bosses at Meadowhall said they were ‘in conversations’ to fill the empty unit there which had been occupied by Wilko.
