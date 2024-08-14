Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One of Sheffield’s former Wilko shops has re-opened today, after another company took over the premises.

The chain’s former Crystal Peaks store has been taken over by another retailer, and was opened today under a new banner, after being taken over by B&M.

The new store opened at 8am and bosses say that it has brought a welcome boost to the local economy with the creation of over 40 new jobs.

The unit has seen extensive internal and external refurbishment, and now has 15,000 sq ft of premium shopping space.

Crystal Peaks

B&M says customers can expect to find a wide variety of branded groceries for the best possible price including a range of food, drink and pet food. They say there will also be a selection of health and beauty products, homeware, electricals, DIY items, toys, games and gifts

Staff at the shop nominated a local charity to open the shop. They chose volunteers from the S20 Food Bank, who officially unveiled the new B&M store.

S20 Food Bank opened eight years ago and provide emergency food for those who need it, as well as hosting Citizens Advice sessions.

B&M said in a statement: “We’re feeling extremely positive about the creation of more jobs for local people, and we hope customers are going to be delighted with their new store.”

“S20 Foodbank really stood out for us, so we wanted to give them some VIP treatment as a thank you for all the hard work that they have done. We hope that our donation can help them to continue the great work they do.”

Crystal Peaks lost its Wilko store when the chain collapsed in 2023.

Wilko went into administration in August 2023, leading to the closure of all the brand’s Sheffield stores.

Lee Greenwood, Crystal Peaks centre manager, said earlier this year: “We are delighted that such an important and popular high street brand as B&M is coming to the heart of Crystal Peaks.

“B&M is just one more name to add to the list of major brands that call Crystal Peaks their home.”

B&M has more than 700 stores across the UK and employ more than 35,000 staff.