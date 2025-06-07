Sheffield shopping: Arundel Emporium with retailers, food, drink and entertainment launching in city centre
Arundel Emporium will be a ‘lively and energetic creative hub for our local community to gather, socialise, study, shop, create, eat and drink’.
Its publicity states: “With the rapid decline of third spaces available to communities everywhere, Arundel Emporium hopes to provide a much-needed place where Sheffield's population can gather and form connections.
“The Emporium will serve as a hub for creativity to thrive, with plans to host art and photography galleries, poetry events, and local musicians on a regular basis, supporting Sheffield’s music and arts scene.”
It is at 16 Matilda St, between The Moor and Eyre Street, on the first floor above the Network music venue.
The free launch event is from 10am - 5pm on Saturday, June 14.
Local independent businesses confirmed as attending are:
Vintage Paradise - Vintage Clothing Realtor.
Ditto - Korean Photo Booths And Gacha Machines.
Lily Bank Silver - Handmade Silver Jewelry And Keepsakes.
Crafty Chez - Handmade Goods Including Stationary, Baby Gifts, Wedding Favors & More. Knollys And Smart Books - Vintage Books.
Wax Head - Record Store.
Tee-Pow Cosmetics - Natural Skincare & Wellness Products.
Vape Den - Reusable Vapes, Liquids, And Accessories.
The Sheffield Music Store - Musical Equipment Store.
Record Junkee Arts - Not For Profit Arts & Music Organization.
Benita’s - Luxury Salon Suite.
Panache By Elvira - Lagos Based Tailoring & RTW Brand.
