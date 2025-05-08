Sheffield shops: Dungaree specialist Lucy & Yak heading to Sheffield city centre
Lucy & Yak has announced a move into the £470m Heart of the City regeneration scheme. The firm posted a photo of the empty unit between Weekday and Sostrene Grene on Cambridge Street.
It posted: “We can’t wait to show you what we’ve got planned for our 12th little pink shop Sheffield, who’s ready for us?!”
The firm was founded by Lucy Greenwood and Christopher Renwick in Barnsley in 2017.
Today it has 11 shops in towns including Brighton, Norwich, Bristol, Exeter, Nottingham, Manchester, Cambridge, Castleford and Cardiff.
The company was initially known for its sale of dungarees but later expanded to other categories.
