Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An upmarket clothes retailer has announced it is opening in Sheffield city centre this week.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Cream Store will be in a flagship unit in the city council’s Heart of the City regeneration project, on the corner of Charles Street and Cross Burgess Street.

It will sell contemporary clothing and accessories for men and women and brands including, Hydration Point, Fred Perry, Gramicci, Aesop, Saucony, Columbia and YETI. It will also have a ‘dedicated Carhartt WIP concept space’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Cream Store is opening on Charles Street. | NW

The Cream Store will join Fjällräven outdoor clothes and Yards Store independent fashion, also on Charles Street, which opened in spring.

It too was due to open at around the same time, according to an announcement in January.

At the time, director Manish Patel said: "We have chosen Sheffield for our next venture as it’s a fantastic city with a vibrant and diverse culture. We feel that there is a great opportunity to provide the local community with a ‘go to’ place to shop for quality, durable fashion."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company has a second shop in Nuneaton, which opened in 2005.

It is the latest retailer in the Heart of the City development. Bird & Blend Tea Co opened in September, next to Savills barbers on Pinstone Street.

Other shops include fashion stores Weekday and Monki, homeware retailer Sostrene Grene and Marmaduke’s cafe on Cambridge Street.

Pret a Manger has announced it is opening on Cambridge Street and Two Thirds Beer Co is launching a bar in Elshaw House, the new office building on Wellington and Carver streets.

The Cream Store will open on Friday, October 18.