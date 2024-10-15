Sheffield shops: Upmarket clothes retailer The Cream Store opening this week
The Cream Store will be in a flagship unit in the city council’s Heart of the City regeneration project, on the corner of Charles Street and Cross Burgess Street.
It will sell contemporary clothing and accessories for men and women and brands including, Hydration Point, Fred Perry, Gramicci, Aesop, Saucony, Columbia and YETI. It will also have a ‘dedicated Carhartt WIP concept space’.
The Cream Store will join Fjällräven outdoor clothes and Yards Store independent fashion, also on Charles Street, which opened in spring.
It too was due to open at around the same time, according to an announcement in January.
At the time, director Manish Patel said: "We have chosen Sheffield for our next venture as it’s a fantastic city with a vibrant and diverse culture. We feel that there is a great opportunity to provide the local community with a ‘go to’ place to shop for quality, durable fashion."
The company has a second shop in Nuneaton, which opened in 2005.
It is the latest retailer in the Heart of the City development. Bird & Blend Tea Co opened in September, next to Savills barbers on Pinstone Street.
Other shops include fashion stores Weekday and Monki, homeware retailer Sostrene Grene and Marmaduke’s cafe on Cambridge Street.
Pret a Manger has announced it is opening on Cambridge Street and Two Thirds Beer Co is launching a bar in Elshaw House, the new office building on Wellington and Carver streets.
The Cream Store will open on Friday, October 18.
