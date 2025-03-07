Two firms are moving into Sheffield’s £470m city centre regeneration zone as it starts to fill up.

Project management company Turner and Townsend is moving from East Parade by the Cathedral into Elshaw House, a new office block on Wellington Street.

And Allstore is taking a unit near the new Russell's Bicycle Shed on the ground floor of Telephone House on Charter Square.

New moves in the Heart of the City scheme include Barclays moving to Pinstone Street, a new Two Thirds Bar, Russell's Bicycle Shed and a new Hygge Cafe. | NW / Two Thirds

The Sheffield firm says it will turn it into three film editing studios, a small workspace, café and shop.

They join recent takers reported in The Star including new Danish coffee shop Hygge and Two Thirds bar who are both moving into ground floor units in Elshaw House.

Meanwhile, Barclays is downsizing from its prominent corner property opposite the Town Hall on Pinstone Street into a smaller unit near the entrance to the Radisson Blu hotel a few yards away.

All five firms are taking space in the city council’s Heart of the City scheme which extends from Pinstone Street to Wellington Street and includes new and restored buildings featuring shops, cafes, restaurants, offices, a food hall, flats, a pocket park and events space.

Councillor Ben Miskell, chair of the transport, regeneration and climate policy committee at Sheffield City Council, said the project was starting to come to life.

Coun Ben Miskell, chair of the transport, regeneration and climate policy committee at Sheffield City Council, said interest remained high and there would be more announcements soon. | NW

He added: “The latest round of announcements prove we’re not slowing down when it comes to offering residents and visitors to the city the best selection of retail, food and beverage and office space.”

Interest remains high and there would be more announcements soon, he added.

Remaining empty space in the Heart of the City development includes retail units on Charles, Cambridge, Wellington and Pinstone streets and Barker’s Pool, office space in Elshaw House, the huge Gaumont cinema leisure space, Bethel Chapel events space on Cambridge Street, and three development plots: Stirrings Place on Wellington Street, Carlisle House on Rockingham Street and a small plot on Carver Street/ Backfields called The Combhouse.

The former Salvation Army Citadel is a new addition to the scheme.

Previously privately owned, the listed building on Cross Burgess Street was snapped up by the council late in 2024.