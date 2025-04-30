The Star to launch new 'courts newsletter' - how to sign up

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Star is launching a new free newsletter, dedicated to our coverage of the courts in Sheffield - and we would love you to sign up.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Our new Courts newsletter, coming soon, will be written and sent out to our readers by our specialist court reporter, Sarah Marshall, who will bring you regular round ups of cases as well as exclusive analysis and commentary on some of the city’s biggest cases we cover each week.

Sheffield Crown Court | National World

2025 has already been a busy year for Sheffield Crown Court and Sheffield Magistrates’ Court, where big cases we have covered so far include:

- A teenage boy admitting killing a15-year-old at school,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- A man accused of bringing Sheffield to a halt during an armed siege,

- The murder of a man in a row over a £10 bag of crack cocaine,

- The sentencing of a predatory and callous drug gang which took over a vulnerable man’s home.

We cover the courts daily, to shine a light on the crime occuring across Sheffield and South Yorkshire, how the police are catching offenders, the impact crime is having upon society and how justice is being served.

Some of the cases are truly shocking and harrowing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Star’s editor, Claire Lewis, said: “Covering court is a fundamental part of local journalism and provides a real insight into today’s society. It shines a light on what’s happening on our streets and what’s being done about it.

“It’s often only when our reporters attend court cases that the real stories behind serious incidents in our communities can be shared for the first time - where we find out the motive for offences, what really happened and what the consequences were.

“We take this role seriously and it comes with a great deal of responsibility.

“Our specialist court reporter, Sarah, has a wealth of experience and will use the newsletters to share her first hand experiences of cases with you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We hope this newsletter will ensure people see more of our articles from across the courts in Sheffield and shines a light on the important work we do.”

To sign up, all you need to do is visit this page and tick the box next to ‘court’, before adding your email address.

Sign up boxes and links will also be in our other stories from the courts before our official launch.

Thanks for reading - and we look forward to sending your new newsletter soon.