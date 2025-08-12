A charity department store is set to open in a prime site in Sheffield city centre.

Charity Super.Mkt is set to launch on the corner of Cambridge Street and Pinstone Street in the city council’s £470m Heart of the City redevelopment scheme.

Co-founded by designer Wayne Hemingway, of Red or Dead fashion fame, the temporary store is set to open in September and close at the end of the year.

Social enterprise Charity Super.Mkt is set to launch a 'charity department store' on the corner of Cambridge Street and Pinstone Street. | scc

It says it will bring together multiple charity retailers, similar to how a traditional department store would operate with different brands, But it is not a charity itself.

The social enterprise already has shops in London, Brighton, Glasgow and Cardiff.

Its website states it was created to ‘disprove the outdated notion that charity shops ruin high streets’.

It adds: “We created a great, trusted umbrella brand that gets charity retailers into the mainstream spaces and places that they would normally not be able to access, creating a brand that would fit nicely into any prominent location.”

Wayne Hemingway, co-founder of Charity Super,Mkt, said he had a long history with Sheffield and had a Red or Dead store on Division Street in the 90s.

He added: “Charity Super.Mkt brings a different kind of fashion to the city, one very in tune with the times and one that will be as impactful and loved as Red or Dead was.

“We will only be there for a limited time and the stock gets refreshed every few days, so be sure to visit us a lot this autumn and winter!”

Work has already started on fitting out the Heart of the City unit, with Sheffield-based Heb Group supporting the project.

Councillor Ben Miskell, chair of the transport, regeneration and climate policy committee at Sheffield City Council, said they always planned for Heart of the City to offer something for everyone.

He added: “The use of one of our prominent units for the Charity Super.Mkt is a fantastic way people can give back to those charities who do such an incredible job throughout Sheffield and the surrounding area helping some of the most vulnerable people in society.”