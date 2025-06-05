The loss of two large stores from a flagship Sheffield regeneration project is not a reflection of the development, council chiefs have said.

The closure of Weekday and Monki on Pinstone Street is a blow to the retail element of the city council’s £470m Heart of the City scheme.

But interest in the units is “strong”.

Sean McClean, director of regeneration and development at Sheffield City Council, said: “While we are sorry to see Monki and Weekday leave the stores on Pinstone Street, their decision is part of a national corporate restructuring of the company and is reflected in other stores closing across the country. It is not a reflection of Sheffield or our fantastic Heart of the City development.

“We have already had strong interest in the units, and we are currently, along with our partners, in discussions with exciting new operators. While conversations are continuing, we are unable to say who the new tenants will be, but we hope to make an announcement shortly. We also have many more businesses and retailers coming to the Heart of the City over the coming weeks and months with some exciting announcements due to be made very soon.

“The transformation of the city centre is continuing at a pace, and we are already seeing the popularity increasing with the number of people in the city centre increasing when compared to the same time last year. The addition of places like Cambridge Street Collective, Leah’s Yard and Pounds Park are giving people a reason to visit Sheffield and they are taking that opportunity.”

Weekday will shut its Sheffield store on June 8, a spokesperson for the brand confirmed.

Monki will cease operations across the UK entirely, with all seven of its stores set to close in 2025.

Both shops opened in 2019.

Nadine Schmidt, from Weekday, previously said: “It is a natural part of our business at Weekday to evaluate locations and operations to ensure that we always have stores in the right location for our brand, a good customer base and the most relevant customer offer.”