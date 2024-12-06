A £500,000 Euro-inspired beer hall and restaurant is set to open in Sheffield next year, aiming to be the largest of its kind in the city.

The new venue will showcase fresh imported beer, continental cuisine and live entertainment.

Kapital, is the brainchild of the team behind Two Thirds Beer Co on Abbeydale Road which is renowned for its craft beers and German-themed street food.

From left, Ben Stubbs, Danny Clare and Adam Inns of Two Thirds Beer Co. Kapital with have tanks of Budvar imported from Bohemia every week, they say. | Two Thirds

Spanning two floors, the beer hall and restaurant will be in Elshaw House, the new office building on Wellington and Carver streets in the Heart of the City development.

It will offer the “biggest European beer selection in the city centre” and bring “the best of Europe’s beer halls to Sheffield.”

Kapital co-founder, Ben Stubbs, said: "We are hugely excited to be expanding our operation with a flagship site in Sheffield’s Heart of the City. Our vision is to bring something fresh, innovative, and exciting to the area with a truly authentic European drinking and dining destination unlike anything else.

“Beer cities” with rich traditions and vibrant cultures - such as Brussels, Pilsen, Prague and Munich - are the inspiration, he added.

The space will be dominated by four stainless steel beer tanks filled with fresh, unpasteurised Budvar Czech lager delivered directly from the brewery in South Bohemia to Sheffield every week.

It will also boast an outdoor beer garden, European restaurant and private hire space with panoramic views.

Mr Stubbs added: “This prime location, right in the midst of our city’s vibrant transformation, is the perfect setting for an independent, Sheffield business like ours to invest significantly in establishing our showcase venue.

“Bringing the near-religious experience of drinking tank-fresh, unpasteurised Czech beer to Sheffield for the first time in our city’s history is just one of many exciting and unique features that Kapital will offer, and we can’t wait to share more about what we have in store in the coming months.”

The founding trio of Two Thirds Beer Co on Abbeydale Road, and Elshaw House on Carver Street where the firm is opening a new bar. | SCC / National World

Construction and fit out is underway, he added, and it is expected to open early in the new year.

Kapital will be the first occupier on the ground floor of seven storey Elshaw House. The top floors are occupied by law firm DLA Piper, which moved across the city from 1 St Pauls Place.

Sheffield City Council has spent £470m on the Heart of the City regeneration scheme.

Restored mesters’ workshops at Leah’s Yard, opened in August featuring shops, offices and a cafe. Food hall Cambridge Street Collective opened in May. A Radisson Blu hotel opened in July. Sports bar BOX Sheffield opened in Barker’s Pool last month.

Tea shop Bird & Blend Tea Co opened in September next to Savills barbers on Pinstone Street.

Other stores in Heart of the City include Fjällräven outdoor clothes and Yards Store and Cream Store independent fashion, also on Charles Street.

Fashion stores Weekday and Monki, homeware retailer Sostrene Grene, and Marmaduke’s cafe are in new units on Cambridge Street. The headquarters of building firm Henry Boot is also on Charles Street.

There are over a dozen empty spaces across the rest of the scheme.

