CAMRA Sheffield: Real ale fans give newly relaunched historic pub The Foresters seal of approval
CAMRA Sheffield says The Foresters on Division Street has its seal of approval.
Member Kevin Thompson said the pub has two cask ales, with another coming soon due to demand. It also has five beers on keg and a cider.
The building has been a pub since 1828. Earlier this year it had a full refit and rename, returning to its original: ‘The Foresters’.
Kevin said it was a hub for students and workers but had also welcomed back regulars of the original pub.
He added: “Any rebrand or new opening of a real ale venue is welcome. We are planning to visit for a branch meeting later in the year, and include it on our annual first Friday of the New Year Social.”
CAMRA members get 10 per cent off a pint of cask, he added.
