11 of the last ‘proper’ old-school Sheffield pubs with amazing history and heritage that are still open today

Raise a toast to Sheffield pubs serving a pint and warm welcome for decades - and in many cases more than a century

The pubs showcased all boast amazing history and heritage with many retaining original features from low wooden beams to stained glass windows as well as fireplaces and heritage tilework.

Some have been granted listed status while others have a place in Sheffield’s long and interesting history

With thanks to Dave Pickersgill, editor of Sheffield's Real Heritage Pubs, a CAMRA publication.

1. Chantry Inn

The former Cross Keys on Handsworth Road was a mid-C13th house for chaplains and then a schoolroom, it became a pub in 1804. The Chantry Inn is one of only four in the UK that claim to be on consecrated land. The Parish Church of St Mary the Virgin, is immediately behind. The pub hosted the traditional Handsworth Sword Dancers on Boxing Day. | Google Photo: Google

2. Manor Castle

The Manor Castle on Manor Lane came into the hands of the Burton brewers Ind Coope following their 1914 takeover of the local Hooson’s brewery. It was given a major refit around 1930, which preserved two small ‘lounges’ which feature wood panelling, fixed seating and bell-pushes. The front lounge has an attractive curved bar-counter. | Google

3. The Railway

The Railway on Holywell Rd, Wincobank, occupies a Victorian building that may have been the station master’s house for the defunct Brightside Station (1838-1995). It is interesting for the substantial survival of (now quite rare) fittings from a 1960s-style makeover. One recent Google reviewer gave it five stars and said: “Great little pub, staff are great.” | Google

4. The Wentworth

The Wentworth, on Milford Street, Carbrook, stands in the shadow of a Forgemasters steelmaking site. It retains very impressive exterior tiles and a Ward’s Ales sign. Seen by millions on their way to Meadowhall or the Arena. Popular with Steelers ice hockey fans. | Google

