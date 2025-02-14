1 . Chantry Inn

The former Cross Keys on Handsworth Road was a mid-C13th house for chaplains and then a schoolroom, it became a pub in 1804. The Chantry Inn is one of only four in the UK that claim to be on consecrated land. The Parish Church of St Mary the Virgin, is immediately behind. The pub hosted the traditional Handsworth Sword Dancers on Boxing Day. | Google Photo: Google