A boozer that ‘peacefully’ hosts home and away football fans on matchdays has been hailed ‘Sheffield Pub of the Month’.

The Railway on Penistone Road North, Wadsley Bridge, delighted members of CAMRA, the Campaign for Real Ale.

Judges liked the revamp, which included the bar, seating, opening up the concert room and introducing two pool tables, and dartboards on the stage.

Andrew Cater, centre, of The Railway receives the August pub of the month certificate from CAMRA social secretary Kevin Thompson, right, with staff member Shaun at left. | CAMRA

They also appreciated how the landlords introduced arcade games, sports TV and live music.

The pub usually has four keg and five cask beers.

Andrew Cater and son Jack took over in September 2022 after previously running another pub called The Railway, on Bramall Lane, where they also won Pub of the Month, in November 2017.

Kevin Thompson, Sheffield CAMRA press officer and social secretary, said Andy and Jack had worked hard to make the pub “a fun place to be”.

He added: “The pub also hosts home and away fans on match days, peacefully may I add.”