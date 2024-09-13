Sheffield pubs: Historic Crow Inn with 'dark past' hailed best in city by CAMRA

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 13th Sep 2024, 07:01 BST

A Sheffield pub with a dark past and five real ales has been hailed the best in Sheffield.

The Crow Inn received CAMRA’s September Sheffield Pub of the Month award in a ceremony at the boozer on Scotland Street, near West Bar.

General manager, Adam Swithenbank, along with staff members Amber, Michael, Kizzie, Trudi and Charl, received a framed certificate by Sheffield chair of the Campaign for Real Ale, Paul Manning.

The boutique hotel and bar offers five real ales, on an “ever changing blackboard,” as well as a couple of specialist German lagers, according to Kevin Thompson, of Sheffield CAMRA.

The pub started life as the Crown Inn, or Old Crown, as mentioned in the 1840s Chartist protests. The Outrages saw the 1859 murder in the pub of saw grinder James Lindley. It also played a part in the Sheffield gang wars in the 1920s.

Originally opened as a Rawsons pub in 1797, the 20th century saw a series of changes resulting in closure in 2010, the building becoming The Sleep Hotel.

The Crow Inn on Scotland Street dates back to 1797.The Crow Inn on Scotland Street dates back to 1797.
The Crow Inn on Scotland Street dates back to 1797. | Kevin Thompson

In 2019 it reopened with the new name under the same management as the Rutland Arms and The Harlequin, both “real ale staples,” according to Mr Thompson.

