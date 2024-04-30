Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thousands of people applied for jobs at a multi-million pound new hotel in Sheffield city centre.

Last month Radisson Blu bosses said they needed 40 staff - known as 'Moment Makers' - for the flagship development on Pinstone Street ahead of its planned opening on June 10, which has since been delayed.

This week they said they had been ‘inundated’ with more than 2,400 applications.

The sign has gone up at the new Radisson Blu Hotel in Sheffield city centre ahead of its opening this June

Angela Stevens, talent acquisition manager UK and Western Europe, posted: “On behalf of the Radisson Blu Sheffield Dream Team, I would like to say a HUGE thank you each and every candidate who has applied to join our pre-opening team in Sheffield.

“We've been inundated with over 2,400 applications! Talk about being over the moon! As we gear up for the final rounds of interviews and raise a toast to those who've decided to join us on this epic journey, we're on the edge of our seats with excitement as we draw nearer to swinging open the doors of our fabulous new hotel!”

The hotel, which stands behind a Victorian facade, has been paid for by Sheffield City Council as part of its £470million Heart of the City II scheme. It was designed by local firm HLM Architects.

It has 154 rooms, conference and events space, gym and rooftop restaurant.

Last week, Sean McClean, the council’s director of regeneration and development, said the opening had been rescheduled until later in June to “ensure we can deliver the best quality venue in collaboration with our partners Radisson Hotel Group and Queensberry.”