Sheffield shops: First look inside new Age UK charity shop in Sheffield suburb set to open this week
Age UK Sheffield is opening up a new flagship charity shop in Banner Cross, Sheffield, this week.
From Wednesday, May 1, this new site, at 882 Ecclesall Road, adds to the charity’s existing three sites on Abbeydale Road, in Bradway and in Broomhill.
Age UK Sheffield is an independent, local charity that works hard to address poverty, social isolation and loneliness experienced by older people in the city. Any retail proceeds help it to deliver its services.
It provides benefit entitlement checks, free information and advice, energy checks for warmer homes, befriending calls, wellbeing centres, creative social activities and dementia groups to name a few.
Teresa Barker, chief executive of Age UK Sheffield, said: “We are excited to open this new store and serve the Banner Cross community with a sustainable and affordable preloved shopping option.
“As a Sheffield based charity, proceeds from our store have a local impact so you know that visiting us serves your community too. Demand on our advice and support services continue to be very high due to the cost of living and so our local shops are a vital stream in supporting the continuation of our work.”
Customers will be able to shop sustainably at the Banner Cross site from Wednesday this week. The store will be accepting donations of preloved items - particularly menswear and household items - and will be welcoming volunteers to join their friendly team.
If you want to know more or have any questions about getting involved, please contact [email protected] or call 0114 250 2850. You can also follow ageuksheffield.shops on Instagram to keep up-to-date with all the latest news.
