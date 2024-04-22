Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Motorists are being urged to carry cash because a parking system at abeauty spot near Sheffield only takes coins.

The car park at Burbage Bridge in the Peak District near Sheffield charges cars £1.50 for one hour, £2.50 for two and £4.75 all day. There are also charges for buses, motorcycles and trailers of up to £7.

The new Burbage Bridge pay and display is coins only for now.

The Peak District National Park stated: “It is coin only at the moment. We are looking to add card payments when the network coverage improves in the area.”

It is one of a string of Peak car parks to introduce charges recently.

Readers posted concerns about not carrying cash, bad parking and crime.

Richie Lee said: “Who does coins these days?”

Tom Bird said: “Went last weekend and THANK GOD @tobysmithphoto had eight pound coins.”

Paul Haigh was concerned people would park elsewhere: “This will make the parking on verges worse.”

Chris of Longshaw agreed: “Great, even more now will just park illegally rather than safely off road.”

Keith Naylor was among those who thought it could be a target of thieves.

“I give it a week and it will be in the back of a van.”

Mark Stevenson agreed: “Unless someone is going to empty that machine at the end of the of every day I guarantee you in the dead of night someone will empty it for you.”

Olive Cat had a suggestion: “Totally recommend the annual parking permit for any regular visitors. £40 for a year and no need to worry about coins/signal.”