Parking: Concerns over coins-only system at Burbage Bridge beauty spot in Peak District near Sheffield
Motorists are being urged to carry cash because a parking system at abeauty spot near Sheffield only takes coins.
The car park at Burbage Bridge in the Peak District near Sheffield charges cars £1.50 for one hour, £2.50 for two and £4.75 all day. There are also charges for buses, motorcycles and trailers of up to £7.
The Peak District National Park stated: “It is coin only at the moment. We are looking to add card payments when the network coverage improves in the area.”
It is one of a string of Peak car parks to introduce charges recently.
Readers posted concerns about not carrying cash, bad parking and crime.
Richie Lee said: “Who does coins these days?”
Tom Bird said: “Went last weekend and THANK GOD @tobysmithphoto had eight pound coins.”
Paul Haigh was concerned people would park elsewhere: “This will make the parking on verges worse.”
Chris of Longshaw agreed: “Great, even more now will just park illegally rather than safely off road.”
Keith Naylor was among those who thought it could be a target of thieves.
“I give it a week and it will be in the back of a van.”
Mark Stevenson agreed: “Unless someone is going to empty that machine at the end of the of every day I guarantee you in the dead of night someone will empty it for you.”
Olive Cat had a suggestion: “Totally recommend the annual parking permit for any regular visitors. £40 for a year and no need to worry about coins/signal.”
Tony Carroll reflected on technology: “Ah yes, PDNP is bringing the Peak District kicking and screaming into the 1980s.”
