Yorkshire Water to appeal council decision to reject parking charges near popular South Yorkshire beauty spot

Yorkshire Water is set to appeal Barnsley Council’s decision to reject plans for parking charges at Langsett Barn – popular with visitors to beauty spot Langsett Reservoir.

Yorkshire Water submitted planning applications to implement charges at two nearby car parks – at Langsett Barn and The Flouch.

Barnsley Council rejected plans by Yorkshire Water to introduce ANPR cameras and payment machines at The Flouch car park in October.

The Peak District National Park authority approved plans on October 7, for Langsett Barn car park.

Langsett is one of four reservoirs where Yorkshire Water has proposed a trial to charge visitors for parking.

Yorkshire Water say the charges will fund rangers, nature conservation, countryside management and improvement of facilities.

If approved, visitors will be charged £1 for one hour, £2 for two hours, £3 for six hours, £5 for all-day parking, and a £30 annual pass will be available.

However, residents and business owners raised concerns that the charges may lead to visitors parking their cars inappropriately on grass verges and in their car parks on the A616 Manchester Road.

Barnsley Council’s planning department rejected the application on the grounds that it would “represent inappropriate development” within the green belt, particularly a four metre high pole for the camera.

The appeal will be heard by a Government inspector, who will weigh up both sides of the application, and make a decision.

The inspector has the power to overturn the council’s decision, if deemed appropriate.