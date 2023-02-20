Police have slammed visitors to a popular Peak District beauty spot after handing out almost 100 tickets for ‘dangerous’ roadside parking in one weekend.

Dozens of penalty charges were dished out following reports of illegal parking on double yellow lines or obstructing the highway at Rushup Edge and the Old Mam Tor Road.

The issue has reportedly become so commonplace that that Derbyshire County Council is planning a crackdown and is considering an order under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 to declare a ‘No Waiting’ and ‘24-hour main carriageway clearway’ order on many of the roads close to Mam Tor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a post to their Facebook page, officers from Hope Valley Police Safer Neighbourhood Team shared how they and council officers had issued up to 90 penalty charges across last week (February 11 and 12). They wrote: “We've really witnessed some appalling and down-right dangerous parking today which has been well acted upon by our colleagues from the council.

Hope Valley Police Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team say they and council officers handed out nearly 100 parking tickets around Mam Tor on the weekend of February 11 and 12.

“Anybody parking over or beside double yellow lines, or on grass verges, will be issued with a penalty charge notice, potentially making a nice day out in the Peak District a very expensive one.

“Not only does parking over double yellow lines, cause difficulties with the flow of traffic, it also churns up the adjacent grass verges throughout our beautiful peak park.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where can I park when visiting Mam Tor?