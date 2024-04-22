Supertram: South Yorkshire mayor considering extension to Sheffield hospital
South Yorkshire mayor Oliver Coppard is exploring routes to Stocksbridge and even Chesterfield ‘with potential for more such as connecting to hospitals’.
The authority is canvassing views on how the service can be improved and where it should prioritise expansions. The survey is open until April 30.
South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority last month took over from private company Stagecoach after 27 years.
Since then Mr Coppard said revenue had risen 17 per cent and fare evasion was down 95 per cent, adding: “The plan is working.”
Previously he said he was committed to extending the network. The cheapest options include running a tram-train on existing rail lines to Stocksbridge and to Chesterfield via Barrow Hill.
But in Sheffield connecting to hospitals is a top choice.
Mr Coppard has warned a new line to the Northern General would cost about £500m. But reaching the Hallamshire, Jessop Wing, Charles Clifford Dental and Children’s via Glossop Road would be much shorter - about a third of a mile - and much cheaper.
