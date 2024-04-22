Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

South Yorkshire mayor Oliver Coppard is exploring routes to Stocksbridge and even Chesterfield ‘with potential for more such as connecting to hospitals’.

South Yorkshire mayor Oliver Coppard's combined authority has big ambitions for Supertram including extending the network.

The authority is canvassing views on how the service can be improved and where it should prioritise expansions. The survey is open until April 30.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority last month took over from private company Stagecoach after 27 years.

Since then Mr Coppard said revenue had risen 17 per cent and fare evasion was down 95 per cent, adding: “The plan is working.”

Previously he said he was committed to extending the network. The cheapest options include running a tram-train on existing rail lines to Stocksbridge and to Chesterfield via Barrow Hill.

But in Sheffield connecting to hospitals is a top choice.