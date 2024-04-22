Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Concerns have been raised for a popular Sheffield club and restaurant, with demolition plans on the horizon..

Residents say they have seen no sign of business at The Regency Club, on Yew Lane, Ecclesfield, and the venue is now described on Google Reviews and Google Maps as ‘permanently closed’.

The Star has tried contacting the business by email, telephone and social media, but has received no reply.

The Regency Club on Yew Lane, Ecclesfield. Picture: Google

Sheffield City Council Ecclesfield East ward councillor Robert Reiss said he had not had any official notification of the businesses’ closure, but said he had not seen any sign of activity at the site.

He said he had mixed feelings on the future of the building if it has closed, as a planning application is in the pipeline which would look to build supporting housing for older people at the site.

Safe As House Property Investments PLC’s application was for the demolition of existing private club and erection of single storey residential care facility, made up of six apartments with a communal lounge, offices and a pre-fabricated training room. The Star approached the company for comment, but has yet to receive a reply.

Coun Reiss said: “Planning permission was accepted conditionally on October 23, for assessments that needed to be written and land management, before construction takes place.

“I’m around Ecclesfield a lot, and I’ve not seen much activity there, and not seen anyone coming out of there for weeks.

“If it is closed, I’m sad to see it go, because we are short of communal spaces in Ecclesfield, like restaurants, bars and clubs, where people can meet. To see valuable communal spaces close hurts slightly.

“On the other hand, to see more housing available for people wanting to downsize is also important, and is up there with the options I would like to see if it is to be replaced by something else.”

The property building on Yew Lane was previously known as The Players Club, and was refurbished and furnished as a restaurant under the name of The Regency Club around four years ago.