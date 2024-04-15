Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The world’s largest retailer of officially licensed headwear and clothes is opening a shop at Meadowhall.

Lids will sell products endorsed by American sports organisations Major League Baseball, the National Basketball Association and the National Football League. It will also sell items by Adidas, Nike New Era, Mitchel & Ness, '47 and Columbia.

Lids, the world's largest vendor of licensed clothes, is opening a shop in Meadowhall.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The shop opens on The Gallery near H&M on Friday April 19. Six jobs have been created.

Laura Gabella, of Lids, said: “We are thrilled to be opening our first ever store in Sheffield, and couldn’t think of a better home than Meadowhall.

“We look forward to bringing our collection of authentic sports apparel and fashion to the region for customers to enjoy.”

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: “We’re home to a wide range of stores, and many that are the only ones in the region, so it’s great that Lids has chosen to open its first Sheffield location here at the centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s one of a number of exciting developments in the coming months and we’re proud to welcome yet another great brand, with plenty more still to come.”