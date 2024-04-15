Meadowhall: World's largest vendor of NBA, NFL and MLB-licensed clothes, Lids, to open in Sheffield mall
The world’s largest retailer of officially licensed headwear and clothes is opening a shop at Meadowhall.
Lids will sell products endorsed by American sports organisations Major League Baseball, the National Basketball Association and the National Football League. It will also sell items by Adidas, Nike New Era, Mitchel & Ness, '47 and Columbia.
The shop opens on The Gallery near H&M on Friday April 19. Six jobs have been created.
Laura Gabella, of Lids, said: “We are thrilled to be opening our first ever store in Sheffield, and couldn’t think of a better home than Meadowhall.
“We look forward to bringing our collection of authentic sports apparel and fashion to the region for customers to enjoy.”
Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: “We’re home to a wide range of stores, and many that are the only ones in the region, so it’s great that Lids has chosen to open its first Sheffield location here at the centre.
“It’s one of a number of exciting developments in the coming months and we’re proud to welcome yet another great brand, with plenty more still to come.”
The announcement follows the launch of fashion chain Mango on High Street, Meadowhall, last month.
