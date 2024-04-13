Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An "iconic" Sheffield shop that is closing down after 60 years have shared their memories online and paid tribute to its "remarkable" late owner.

The T.L. Killi's vacuum repair store on Glossop Road has been a part of Sheffield's history for more than six decades, with its founder, Mr Tibor Killi, as its beating heart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sadly, following the 81-year-old's death in July 2023, his family firm announced today (April 12) that the shop will permanently close before the end of the month, saying it 'hasn't been the same without him.'Now, following the announcement, customers past and present have shared their memories of Mr Killi and their sadness at the shop's upcoming closure.

Tibor Killi outside his shop T.L Killi's on Glossop Road, in Sheffield city centre in 2020. The ‘remarkable’ businessman passed away in July 2023.

"What a wonderful gentleman," wrote Star reader Gary Sinclair. "So proud of his shop, this really is a piece of old Sheffield that will be gone forever. I hope the main office take the front door and brass latch to Handsworth."

Established in 1964, T.L. Killi's was founded after Mr Killi as a door-to-door vacuum salesman, and over the years it flourished into thriving company with two more sites opening in Handsworth in the 1980s and another in 2019.

This was to say nothing of Mr Killi's incredible life story. In fact, he only came to Sheffield in 1964 after escaping from Budapest as a teenager eight years earlier in 1956 as a result of being involved in the uprising against Soviet rule, which was brutally crushed.

Tibor Killi in 1999

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His fascinating life story even includes a spell as interpreter for the Hungarian national football team. When the coronavirus pandemic started, he generously donated protective equipment to help medical staff on the frontline.

His family firm grew until it today supplies thousands thousands of hotels, schools, hospitals and restaurants with cleaning products.

He passed away peacefully in July 2023 after a 'short but difficult illness.'

Paul Burniston wrote: "Inside that shop is brilliant - like a little trip back in time. With the counter and how it's set out, hopefully that will be kept for the next lease of life in it."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Haywood agreed, writing: "Lovely man. I called him ‘Arkwright’ after Ronnie Barker in Open All Hours. Top salesman."

And Steve Lee wrote: "What a real shame this is. Always first class service and advice... usually better and cheaper than chains and on f-ing line.

"Also the most immaculately kept shop - those stairs with the polished brass edges!"

In a statement today, the Killis firm said the shop's closure is a "new chapter" in the company's history. A spokesperson said: "All operations will migrate to our branch in Handsworth, where we have full servicing, hire, a trade counter, and a showroom. From April 26, any outstanding work will automatically transfer to Handsworth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This year also marks our 60th year of trading, and this summer we are planning a party with all our staff. Part of this is to recognise and celebrate Mr Killi's accomplishments and what the entire team has achieved over such a long time.”