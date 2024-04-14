Sheffield pubs, restaurants, cafes: 9 popular venues that have sadly closed in the last six months

Numerous businesses, like Juke & Loe, The Royal Hotel and Papas Fish & Chips, have all closed in the last six months.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 14th Apr 2024, 06:00 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2024, 06:03 BST

The cost-of-living crisis has claimed a seemingly endless list of popular Sheffield businesses.

It is often the city’s pubs, restaurants and cafes that prompt the most heartache, as locals reminisce about times spent enjoying meals, drinks, cakes and more with friends and family.

Most recently, Gigi’s Cucina in Nether Green announced it would be closing on April 13, 2024. An revelation which prompted sadness amongst Star readers.

Below, we have created a list of 10 restaurants which have closed (or announced they will be closing) in the last six months. Let us know if we have missed any important to you in the comments section.

Gigi's Cucina Italian restaurant on Oakbrook Road in Nether Green, Sheffield announced it will be closing on April 13.

1. Gigi's Cucina

Gigi's Cucina Italian restaurant on Oakbrook Road in Nether Green, Sheffield announced it will be closing on April 13. Photo: Google

The Royal Hotel pub in Dungworth closed in March 2024 after 210 years.

2. The Royal Hotel, Dungworth

The Royal Hotel pub in Dungworth closed in March 2024 after 210 years. Photo: Google

Tonco, on Dyson Place in Sharrow, sadly closed in March 2024 after five years in business.

3. Tonco, Sharrow

Tonco, on Dyson Place in Sharrow, sadly closed in March 2024 after five years in business. Photo: David Walsh

Juke & Loe at The Milestone, in Kelham Island, Sheffield, has announced it would be closed on March 30, 2024 - just days after being included in the Michelin Guide 2024

4. Juke and Loe at The Milestone

Juke & Loe at The Milestone, in Kelham Island, Sheffield, has announced it would be closed on March 30, 2024 - just days after being included in the Michelin Guide 2024 Photo: National World

