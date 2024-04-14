The cost-of-living crisis has claimed a seemingly endless list of popular Sheffield businesses.

It is often the city’s pubs, restaurants and cafes that prompt the most heartache, as locals reminisce about times spent enjoying meals, drinks, cakes and more with friends and family.

Most recently, Gigi’s Cucina in Nether Green announced it would be closing on April 13, 2024. An revelation which prompted sadness amongst Star readers.

Below, we have created a list of 10 restaurants which have closed (or announced they will be closing) in the last six months. Let us know if we have missed any important to you in the comments section.

Gigi's Cucina Gigi's Cucina Italian restaurant on Oakbrook Road in Nether Green, Sheffield announced it will be closing on April 13.

The Royal Hotel, Dungworth The Royal Hotel pub in Dungworth closed in March 2024 after 210 years.

Tonco, Sharrow Tonco, on Dyson Place in Sharrow, sadly closed in March 2024 after five years in business.

Juke and Loe at The Milestone Juke & Loe at The Milestone, in Kelham Island, Sheffield, has announced it would be closed on March 30, 2024 - just days after being included in the Michelin Guide 2024