An upmarket beauty brand has announced an opening date for a new store at Meadowhall.

Sephora says it will open on Friday,July 11 in the former All Saints clothes shop at 67 High Street. It is unclear how many jobs will be created.

It will sell UK brands including Makeup by Mario, Haus Labs by Lady Gaga, One/Size by PatrickStarrr, Tarte, Topicals, The 7 Virtues, Skinfix, indē wild, Dr Sam's, Make Up For Ever, Adwoa Beauty, Salt & Stone and Naked Sundays.

How Sephora Meadowhall might look: File pic of Sephora Liverpool. | Emma Dukes

It will also sell Glossier, Rare Beauty, Sol de Janeiro, Olaplex, Glow Recipe, Nars, Fenty Beauty, Refy, The Ordinary, Gisou, Kosas, Summer Fridays, Byoma, Kayali and Huda Beauty.

Sarah Boyd, managing director Sephora UK, said: “2025 is shaping up to be one of our most exciting (and busiest!) years yet at Sephora UK and bringing our beauty playground to Sheffield is a huge part of that momentum.”

The brand is owned by French luxury goods conglomerate LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton.

It tried to conquer Britain in the nineties and noughties but retreated in 2005. It re-entered the country last year after an 18-year absence.

Meadowhall will be the chain’s ninth store in the UK and comes after Liverpool One opened in May preceded by Manchester, Newcastle, Birmingham and Bluewater Shopping Centre last year.

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: “We can’t wait for Sephora to open its doors at Meadowhall in July. With its unique in-store experience, enormously popular product ranges and exclusive global brands, I have no doubt that it will be a must-visit store for so many beauty fans across the region.

“The iconic brand will be a fantastic addition to our premium beauty offering and, alongside our other recent openings including Bershka, Frasers, and Oliver Bonas, reinforces our position as one of the UK’s top shopping destinations.”