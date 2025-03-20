Meadowhall: JD announces 'one of biggest stores in Europe' at megamall

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 20th Mar 2025, 10:28 BST

Meadowhall is set to welcome the largest JD in Yorkshire and second biggest in the UK.

The new store will be triple the size of its current store on High Street following a mega expansion. It will absorb units occupied by five neighbours: Superdrug, Ann Summers, TUI, Gashapon and Subway.

James Air, director of group acquisitions at JD, added: “I am absolutely thrilled that we will be delivering one of our largest stores in Europe at Meadowhall. With over 60 metres of frontage in a prime location, I am confident this will be one of our very best stores.”

JD Sports has closed its shop at Meadowhall.
JD Sports has closed its shop at Meadowhall. | NW

The new shop will sell global sports brands and ‘athleisure’ trends including Nike, adidas and The North Face.

Superdrug is relocating to one of its largest stores in the country at the centre in May, in an as yet unnamed location.

Ann Summers is upsizing to a new store on the Lower Level High Street.

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, commented: “It’s brilliant to announce that JD is opening one of their biggest stores in the country here at Meadowhall. We know how popular the brand has been with shoppers over the years, so we have no doubt the new state-of-the art store will be a hit with visitors.

“Meadowhall is a destination for shoppers across the UK and we’re constantly looking for ways to improve the experience of our visitors – the exciting large-scale openings we’ve announced recently, including Sephora, allows us to do just that.”

