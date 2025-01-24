Meadowhall: Megamall issues statement as Storm Éowyn hits Sheffield
A spokesperson said the megamall was open as usual.
This comes as a yellow weather warning is in place for the city and set to last until midnight.
The storm is already causaing some disruption, including power cuts and issues with some trains.
National Highways has closed the A616 Woodhead Pass this morning because of the high winds.
It is one of the main trans-Pennine routes for people travelling from Sheffield to Manchester.
A fallen tree on a railway line is causing disruption to Sheffield trains.
A spokesperson for East Midlands Railways confirmed the incident between Manchester and Warrington was affecting services between Sheffield and Liverpool Lime Street stations.
