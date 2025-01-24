Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Meadowhall has confirmed it is open today as Storm Éowyn arrives in the city.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson said the megamall was open as usual.

This comes as a yellow weather warning is in place for the city and set to last until midnight.

The storm is already causaing some disruption, including power cuts and issues with some trains.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meadowhall has issued a statement as Storm Éowyn hits Sheffield | NW

National Highways has closed the A616 Woodhead Pass this morning because of the high winds.

It is one of the main trans-Pennine routes for people travelling from Sheffield to Manchester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A fallen tree on a railway line is causing disruption to Sheffield trains.

A spokesperson for East Midlands Railways confirmed the incident between Manchester and Warrington was affecting services between Sheffield and Liverpool Lime Street stations.