David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 24th Jan 2025, 09:50 GMT
Meadowhall has confirmed it is open today as Storm Éowyn arrives in the city.

A spokesperson said the megamall was open as usual.

This comes as a yellow weather warning is in place for the city and set to last until midnight.

The storm is already causaing some disruption, including power cuts and issues with some trains.

Meadowhall has issued a statement as Storm Éowyn hits Sheffield
National Highways has closed the A616 Woodhead Pass this morning because of the high winds.

It is one of the main trans-Pennine routes for people travelling from Sheffield to Manchester.

A fallen tree on a railway line is causing disruption to Sheffield trains.

A spokesperson for East Midlands Railways confirmed the incident between Manchester and Warrington was affecting services between Sheffield and Liverpool Lime Street stations.

