Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Meadowhall is in discussions with operators about a huge extension.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The megamall was granted permission for a £75m leisure hall in 2023.

It is set to include a new building on the Orange car park and cinema area near the existing Vue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A huge liesure extension at Meadowhall is set to stand on the Orange car park. | Meadowhall

In 2022, bosses said it would add £71.5m to the economy and create up to 850 jobs.

This time last year it submitted an enviroment and archaeology plan.

Meadowhall today confirmed it was in discussions with operators who would trade from the new space.

It is the third version of a leisure hall at Meadowhall.

In 2018, a £300m project was approved but was shelved in 2020 due to the pandemic. It was replaced by a £150m scheme in 2021. But it was axed after a council chief complained it would create a ‘gross over-supply of leisure’ and damage the city centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The owner of the The Moor in Sheffield city centre, NewRiver, Rotherham Council and Dransfield Properties, which owns the Fox Valley shopping centre in Stocksbridge, also complained.

It led to the project being halved in size and pushed back to 2029.

The revised application stated it would ‘complement rather than compete with' shops in the city centre.