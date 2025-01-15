GT News: Historic Sheffield newsagent closes last branch in city centre

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 15th Jan 2025, 06:55 BST
The last GT News in Sheffield city centre has closed.

The unit on Surrey Street is empty after the store shut before Christmas.

It is the latest in a long line of GT News outlets to go. There were shops across Sheffield including at Manor Top and Crystal Peaks shopping centre, and Pinstone Street, a kiosk on Castle Square and West Street in the city centre.

GT News on Surrey Street has closed. It was the last one in Sheffield city centre.
GT News on Surrey Street has closed. It was the last one in Sheffield city centre. | Google

Today there are just two left in Sheffield, at Crosspool and in Meadowhall.

The old GT News unit on Surrey Street, in Sheffield city centre, is empty.
The old GT News unit on Surrey Street, in Sheffield city centre, is empty. | NW

The brand is owned by The James Retail Group which also operates Select Convenience stores, Budgens and Supernews in shopping centres, transport interchanges, neighbourhoods and hospitals across the centre of the country.

