GT News: Historic Sheffield newsagent closes last branch in city centre
The unit on Surrey Street is empty after the store shut before Christmas.
It is the latest in a long line of GT News outlets to go. There were shops across Sheffield including at Manor Top and Crystal Peaks shopping centre, and Pinstone Street, a kiosk on Castle Square and West Street in the city centre.
Today there are just two left in Sheffield, at Crosspool and in Meadowhall.
The brand is owned by The James Retail Group which also operates Select Convenience stores, Budgens and Supernews in shopping centres, transport interchanges, neighbourhoods and hospitals across the centre of the country.
