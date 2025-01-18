Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As the new year gets underway many people are thinking about a change of career.

With almost 300 shops, Meadowhall always has jobs on offer even in January.

The megamall has all sorts of positions from sales, to management to cleaning, permanent or temporary and full or part time. Most include weekend and evening work.

As of April 2024, the minimum wage in the UK is £11.44 per hour for people aged 21 and over, £8.60 per hour for people aged 18 to 20, and £6.40 per hour for people under 18 and apprentices.

We trawled through the listings to come up with the 13 jobs we think are the best.

Hobbs style adviser

Fashion shop Hobbs on Park Lane needs a style-adviser for eight hours a week. It is a permanent job and involves evening and weekend work.

They say: ”A first-class shopping experience starts with our in-store Style Advisors. Natural promoters of customer service excellence, they go out of their way to provide an outstanding in-store experience to ensure that our customers return time and time again.”

No salary advertised.

Jeweller Beaverbrooks is looking for a sales assistant for 32 hours a week on £12.54-an-hour or, £21,726-a-year.

It is for the Tudor Boutique.

They say: “As a Sales Consultant at our TUDOR boutique, you’ll be a brand ambassador and uphold the brand image, whilst passionately selling TUDOR watches. That means creating moments that will last a lifetime—for every customer, every time.”

The Shake Lab is advertising for a full-time team leader on 40 hours-a-week. The job is permanent. The hourly rate is said to be ‘competitive’.

They say: “Full training given plus the opportunity to progress through our management training programme.”

Boost in The Gallery needs a team leader on 40-hours-a-week working mornings, evenings, nights and weekends. The job is permanent, the pay is ‘competitive’.

They say: “Boost Juice Bars is looking for a Team Leader!!

“Full training given and we offer an amazing personal development programme for progression and career growth.”

Ray-Ban wants a sales associate for 24 hours-a-week on £11.44-an-hour. The job is permanent.

They say: “Being part of EssilorLuxottica means being part of a passionate international and diverse community of 190,000 individuals working towards a common mission, help people “to see more, be more”.”

Levi's is advertising for a store supervisor.

It is a permanent jobs on 40 hours a week.

No salary is shown.

They say: “As a Store Supervisor at Levi Strauss & Co. you will have the opportunity to work in an environment where change and ideas are celebrated. You will be the fundamental link between our products and customers, whilst supporting and developing our Stylists.”

Phase Eight, women’s fashion on Park Lane is looking for a part-time temporary sales adviser.

No salary is shown.

They say: “A first-class shopping experience starts with our in-store Style Advisors. Natural promoters of customer service excellence, they go out of their way to provide an outstanding in-store experience to ensure that our customers return time and time again.”

Mobile phone company EE needs a ‘sales guide’ for 30-hours-a-week.

The job is permanent. No salary is shown.

They say: “Everyone’s welcome at an EE store. This is somewhere you can bring yourself to work because the things that make you different, are the things that help you to make better connections with our customers and help them find the right products and services.”

Boots is looking for a permanent, optical retail assistant for 38-hours-a-week.

No salary is shown.

They say: “As a Retail Assistant you will be a fundamental part of our Boots Opticians store team, being the first and last person that our customers interact with.”

ITreat Skin needs permanent sales ambassadors for 25-hours-a-week on an age-dependent hourly rate plus bonus.

They say: “Here at itreatskin our Retail Assistants will be an extension of the itreatskin family. You will act as a health and wellness ambassador whilst maintaining high company standards and delivering world class customer service.”

Fancy a job selling electric cars?

Riverside Motor Group wants a permanent retail specialist at Polestar on £11.75-an-hour for 14 hours-a-week at weekends.

They say: “Riverside Polestar based at the Meadowhall Shopping centre are recruiting for an ambitious and experienced Polestar Retail Specialist/ Customer Service Assistant to join our hard-working and friendly team on site on a part time basis.”

Cleaners get paid better.

CCS @Meadowhall wants a part-time early morning cleaner starting at 6am.

It is offering five, four-hour shifts a week, with weekend work, and is offering £12.03 an hour.

Stationery and gift store Kenji (UK) Limited needs a permanent store manager and is paying £13.80 an hour.

They say: “As a Store Manager at KENJI Meadowhall, you will be working closely alongside the Assistant Manager and Team Leader to create the perfect shopping experience for our customers.”