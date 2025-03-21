Bensons for Beds has launched its Sheffield Meadowhall store creating five jobs - and there are discounts on offer too.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The retailer has opened its doors on Meadowhall Retail Park, Attercliffe Common today, Friday March 21, offering “opening discounts to support locals looking for the very best in sleep solutions.”

It joins shops including The Range, B&M, The Food Warehouse, Cancer Research UK, Hobbycraft, Currys and McDonald’s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bensons for Beds opens Sheffield Meadowhall store. | Google

The Meadowhall area between Darnall and Tinsley gives its name to Meadowhall Shopping Centre and includes IKEA, Next Home and Meadowhall Retail Park.

Bensons Sheffield Meadowhall manager, Chris Carney said: “We are really excited about opening our store in Sheffield Meadowhall and expanding the Bensons brand further in Yorkshire. Bensons stands for great quality bed furniture at affordable prices, and we can’t wait to open our doors to customers this weekend for them to explore the ranges we have on offer.

“Whether you’re a hot sleeper, an all-night mover or like that little bit of extra room, we have a wide selection of beds and mattresses to suit everyone’s individual sleep needs, and my team will be dedicated to giving our customers everything they need to wake up on the right side of the bed!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The firm has two other shops in Sheffield, at Archer Road Retail Park and Drakehouse Retail Park, Waterthorpe.

The new Bensons For Beds is at Unit H Meadowhall Retail Park, Attercliffe Common, Sheffield, South Yorkshire, S9 2YZ.