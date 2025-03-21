Meadowhall: Major retailer launches Sheffield Meadowhall store with opening day discounts

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 21st Mar 2025, 12:37 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Bensons for Beds has launched its Sheffield Meadowhall store creating five jobs - and there are discounts on offer too.

The retailer has opened its doors on Meadowhall Retail Park, Attercliffe Common today, Friday March 21, offering “opening discounts to support locals looking for the very best in sleep solutions.”

It joins shops including The Range, B&M, The Food Warehouse, Cancer Research UK, Hobbycraft, Currys and McDonald’s.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Bensons for Beds opens Sheffield Meadowhall store.placeholder image
Bensons for Beds opens Sheffield Meadowhall store. | Google

The Meadowhall area between Darnall and Tinsley gives its name to Meadowhall Shopping Centre and includes IKEA, Next Home and Meadowhall Retail Park.

Bensons Sheffield Meadowhall manager, Chris Carney said: “We are really excited about opening our store in Sheffield Meadowhall and expanding the Bensons brand further in Yorkshire. Bensons stands for great quality bed furniture at affordable prices, and we can’t wait to open our doors to customers this weekend for them to explore the ranges we have on offer.

“Whether you’re a hot sleeper, an all-night mover or like that little bit of extra room, we have a wide selection of beds and mattresses to suit everyone’s individual sleep needs, and my team will be dedicated to giving our customers everything they need to wake up on the right side of the bed!”

Love Sheffield? You’ll love our daily newsletter… Packed with the latest news, sport, lifestyle, what’s on, and so much more.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The firm has two other shops in Sheffield, at Archer Road Retail Park and Drakehouse Retail Park, Waterthorpe.

The new Bensons For Beds is at Unit H Meadowhall Retail Park, Attercliffe Common, Sheffield, South Yorkshire, S9 2YZ.

Related topics:The RangeSheffield MeadowhallSheffieldSouth YorkshireB&M

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice