Five new stores are set to open at a Sheffield shopping centre within weeks - including Pandora.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The jewellery retailer is opening at Crystal Peaks at the end of April, according to centre manager Lee Greenwood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are also two independent stores, one regional and one national chain all in the pipeline, he added.

Crystal Peaks shopping centre manager Lee Greenwood says five new stores are set to open within weeks. | NW

Pandora will be on the upper floor in the Central Atrium close to the entrance to the cinema which is reopening later this year.

The firm has two outlets at Meadowhall which regularly have queues out of the door. A Pandora on Fargate in Sheffield city centre did not reopen after lockdown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Greenwood said there would be just three vacant units out of 100 once the new stores opened.

Lee Greenwood, Crystal Peaks centre manager, in the Central Atrium where Pandora is set to open at the end of April. | NW

He said: “Crystal Peaks has not been this well let in 10 years.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WH Smith closed earlier this month. Shops next door to Kitchen Craft Design and The Tanning Shop, facing the red car park, are also available.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.