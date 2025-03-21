Crystal Peaks: Five new stores opening at booming Sheffield shopping centre including Pandora
The jewellery retailer is opening at Crystal Peaks at the end of April, according to centre manager Lee Greenwood.
There are also two independent stores, one regional and one national chain all in the pipeline, he added.
Pandora will be on the upper floor in the Central Atrium close to the entrance to the cinema which is reopening later this year.
The firm has two outlets at Meadowhall which regularly have queues out of the door. A Pandora on Fargate in Sheffield city centre did not reopen after lockdown.
Mr Greenwood said there would be just three vacant units out of 100 once the new stores opened.
He said: “Crystal Peaks has not been this well let in 10 years.”
WH Smith closed earlier this month. Shops next door to Kitchen Craft Design and The Tanning Shop, facing the red car park, are also available.
