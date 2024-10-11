Sheffield shops: International brands Castore and Pandora open new stores in city in vote of confidence
Pandora had a ribbon cutting in Sandersons department store at Fox Valley in Stocksbridge on Thursday, October 10. It said the launch was “perfect timing for the busy Christmas season.”
On the same day, sportswear firm Castore which sponsors athletes including Andy Murray opened on the upper level of The Avenue at Meadowhall.
The British firm was founded in 2015 by brothers Thomas and Philip Beahon and now has more than 400 employees. Meadowhall is its 18th shop.
The firm has sponsorship deals with football, cricket, rugby union teams and Formula One teams.
It recently agreed to supply kit to Everton FC, Burnley, England Cricket and FC Zurich.
