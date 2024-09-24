Meadowhall: 'Fast fashion' chain Bershka takes huge unit between Apple store and Omega watches at megamall
Spanish clothing retailer Bershka has taken the huge shop, previously Zara, between the Apple store and Omega watch shop on Upper High Street.
It comes after Zara moved to a bigger unit on The Avenue in May.
A spokesperson for Meadowhall said: “We’re thrilled to be welcoming Bershka to the centre with their first store in Yorkshire.
“Its arrival will build on the fantastic collection of fashion brands we already have on offer providing even more exciting choices for our customers, and we’re looking forward to the store opening later this year.
“We’re also delighted to be soon welcoming Space NK to The Avenue this year, following the opening of Frasers. We’re constantly looking to improve and enhance the experience of those shopping at Meadowhall and we're excited to share further updates on our newest arrivals in the coming months.”
Bershka is part of the Spanish Inditex group which also owns brands such as Zara, Massimo Dutti, Pull&Bear, Oysho, Uterqüe, Stradivarius and Zara Home.
It was created in 1998 as a 'fast-fashion' concept, aimed at a young target market.
It has nine stores in the UK including Birmingham, London, Liverpool and Cardiff and, as of January 2022, more than 850 worldwide.
