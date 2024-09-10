A Meadowhall jeweller has redeemed itself after a row over a ring threatened to ruin a bride’s big day.

Austen & Blake put “all resources” into making a bespoke diamond ring before sending it to Laura Tanner by courier.

The firm had previously said it was unable to make it in time, prompting the desperate Doncaster dog groomer to contact The Star.

John Tanner

Laura wanted it to fit around her engagement ring and placed her order more than five weeks before her £20,000 dream wedding in a Scottish castle.

We contacted the shop, the firm leapt into action - and the ceremony went ahead with the glittering bands taking pride of place.

Dad John sent photos of Laura minutes after the speeches.

National World/ Laura Tanner

He said: “The rings came as agreed, straight from the maker. She is thrilled with them!”

A spokesperson for Austen & Blake confirmed they were delivered by DPD direct to the customer’s address.

Previously the firm said it was “prioritising all resources” to ensure the ring was ready in time.

And it appeared the problem was due to a breakdown in communication and they now had a clear plan “to avoid any such instances going forward.”