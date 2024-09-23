Meadowhall: 'Hundreds' of jobs on offer with 40 retailers including Flannels, Frasers and Sports Direct
Representatives from a range of retailers and restaurants will be on hand at the two-day event on Tuesday and Wednesday September 24-25.
It is from 10am-7pm both days on the upper level of the Oasis Dining Quarter.
A combined Frasers department store and Sports Direct are set to open in the former Debenhams at the end of The Avenue on Wednesday September 25 - both will be advertising vacancies at the event. The new outlet will host Frasers Group brands including Evans bikes, GAME and USC. It will also have a Pret a Manger.
Meadowhall has 290 retailers and more than 50 places to eat and drink.
Darren Pearce, centre director, said: “It’s great to have so many retailers involved in this year’s event – including some of the UK’s biggest brands. As one of the region’s largest employers, we’re always looking to support even more people in our local community into work and we’d encourage anyone looking for a fresh opportunity or some career advice to come down, chat to our retailer teams and see what’s out there.”
Retailers attending include Alexander Browns, AllSaints, Boost Juice Bars, Boux Avenue, Card Factory, Claire’s, Dr. Martens, Flannels, Footasylum, Frankie & Benny’s, JD Sports, KFC, Lush, Marks & Spencer, McDonalds, New Look, Next, Nomination, Office, Primark, Frasers, Sports Direct, Tasty Plaice, The North Face, The Perfume Shop and Urban Outfitters.
