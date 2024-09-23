Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hundreds of full and part-time roles will be on offer at a jobs fair at Meadowhall, including with Flannels, Next, M&S, Primark, Frasers and JD Sports.

Representatives from a range of retailers and restaurants will be on hand at the two-day event on Tuesday and Wednesday September 24-25.

It is from 10am-7pm both days on the upper level of the Oasis Dining Quarter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meadowhall director Darren Pearce says hundreds of jobs are available at the megamall including at Frasers and Sports Direct which are opening soon | National World

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A combined Frasers department store and Sports Direct are set to open in the former Debenhams at the end of The Avenue on Wednesday September 25 - both will be advertising vacancies at the event. The new outlet will host Frasers Group brands including Evans bikes, GAME and USC. It will also have a Pret a Manger.

Meadowhall has 290 retailers and more than 50 places to eat and drink.

The jobs fair is from 10am-7pm both days on the upper level of the Oasis Dining Quarter from 10am – 7pm. | Meadowhall

Darren Pearce, centre director, said: “It’s great to have so many retailers involved in this year’s event – including some of the UK’s biggest brands. As one of the region’s largest employers, we’re always looking to support even more people in our local community into work and we’d encourage anyone looking for a fresh opportunity or some career advice to come down, chat to our retailer teams and see what’s out there.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad