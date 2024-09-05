Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An international sportswear company which sponsors a host of athletes including Andy Murray is set to open in Meadowhall

Castore is opening on the upper level of The Avenue in November, the company told The Star.

The British firm was founded in 2015 by brothers Thomas and Philip Beahon and now has more than 400 employees. Meadowhall will be its 18th shop.

The firm has sponsorship deals with football, cricket, rugby union teams and Formula One teams. It recently agreed to supply kit to Everton FC, Burnley, England Cricket and FC Zurich. It signed Andy Murray in 2019.

The brand states: “The sportswear market has forever been dominated by a small clique of mass-market brands. However, Castore’s vision is to be a premium alternative to its competitors.”

The firm will join other newcomers on the upper Avenue - often seen as the posh end of the megamall - including women’s sportswear Sweaty Betty, Zara clothes and Polestar electric cars. A combined Sports Direct and Frasers will open in the old Debenhams at the end of the mall in autumn.