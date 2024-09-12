A retailer with a reputation for stocking hard-to-find beauty products and emerging brands is opening a store in Meadowhall.

Space NK is launching at 20 High Street on Saturday, November 16, creating 30 jobs.

It describes itself as the ‘Go-to destination for worldwide beauty discovery’, and ‘The ultimate curator of over 100 of the most in-demand, highly innovative and boundary-pushing beauty brands’.

Space NK, which has a reputation for stocking hard-to-find beauty products, is opening a Meadowhall store. | Space NK

Charlie Evans, head of retail at Space NK, said: "We are thrilled to announce the opening of our first store in Sheffield, located in the prestigious Meadowhall shopping centre. With a passionate beauty-loving community already in the area, we can’t wait to welcome you to our stunning new store.

“We chose Meadowhall as it’s the go-to shopping destination in Sheffield, offering a fantastic selection of brands that we’re excited to be joining. We look forward to becoming part of the vibrant Meadowhall community and bringing our unique offerings to this iconic location."

The company was founded in 1991 by Nicky Kinnaird, with the first store opening in Covent Garden in 1993. In 2002 it was was bought by London-based investment company Manzanita.

Today it has 75 shops in the UK and Ireland and 29 in the US, with products also being sold in Bloomingdale’s and Nordstrom, the firm says.

A spokesperson for Meadowhall said the new shop will be on Lower High Street between Kiko and Skopes.

They added: “We’re excited to be welcoming SpaceNK later this year as another market-leading addition, further solidifying our position as a premier shopping destination within the UK.

“We have no doubt SpaceNK will be hugely popular for visitors wanting to stock up on the latest beauty essentials.

“We’re constantly looking to improve and enhance the experience of those shopping at Meadowhall, and are looking forward to sharing further updates on our newest arrivals in the coming months.”