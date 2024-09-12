Meadowhall: Opening date for combined Frasers, Sports Direct, Evans, GAME, USC and Pret a Manger
The department store and sports shop will throw open their doors on Wednesday, September 25.
The upmarket retailer is on the ground floor of the former Debenhams at the end of The Avenue, with Sports Direct on the upper level.
Bosses have applied for an alcohol licence, believed to be for champagne to give Frasers customers.
Follow all of the big news from the Blades down on Bramall Lane with our free daily Sheffield United newsletter.
The store will also be home to a Pret a Manger cafe, opening on September 25, Pret has confirmed. It will be its second in Meadowhall. A third is opening on Cambridge Street in the city centre in November.
The existing Sports Direct in Meadowhall, on The Gallery, is closing and relocating to the new site.
Documents show it will surrender its lease on September 30.
GAME is also leaving The Gallery and moving into the new store, which will also have an Evans bike shop.
In August, Frasers Group said: “These stores are relocating to a new, elevated space. We are opening our new Frasers flagship store, inclusive of Sports Direct, GAME and Evans Cycle, in Meadowhall, Sheffield this autumn.” Posters show the Sports Direct will sell USC branded items.”
Debenhams closed on April 9, 2020. A deal with Frasers Group was signed on October 2023.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.